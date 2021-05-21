KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, May 21

View more in
Environment
Environment|WNEM
Storm chances with falling temps for Sunday
Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoying the weekend so far. We're dry to start your Sunday before more shower and thunderstorm chances come back into play by the afternoon. Temperatures go on a ride over the next several days too. Let's break it down in the forecast!. Today &...
Salome, AZ|Posted bySalome Times
Salome Daily Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salome: Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Environment|WFMJ.com
A steamy Sunday; watching midweek severe weather threat
The weekend will come to a close with warm and humid weather across the Valley. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most of the day will be rain-free with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A stalled front near the area will keep the chance for...
Coffeyville, KS|Posted byCoffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
Coffeyville Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coffeyville: Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 25: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Hockley, TX|Posted byHockley (TX) Weather Channel
Weather Forecast For Hockley
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hockley: Sunday, May 23: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 25: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Pecos, TX|Posted byPecos (TX) Weather Channel
Weather Forecast For Pecos
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pecos: Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Environment|wfft.com
Weather Blog: Isolated Showers Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Isolated showers and storms are possible as we wrap up the weekend. It will be another mild and muggy start Sunday morning. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. Temperatures will start...
Washington, KS|Posted byWashington Today
Washington Daily Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Washington: Sunday, May 23: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 25: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byCorpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corpus Christi: Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 25: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Memphis, TN|wmcactionnews5.com
Rain chances this week & increasing humidity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping our pattern quiet and dry will start to break down on Tuesday. That will allow for a few disturbances to track across the Mid-South. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night and we will have daily rain chances through most of the week although not everyone will see rain every day. Humidity levels will increase by the midweek.
Environment|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, a few showers linger
Get the latest forecast from the FOX 17 Weather team.
Willcox, AZ|Posted byWillcox Today
Willcox Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willcox: Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
La Grange, KY|Posted byLa Grange (KY) Weather Channel
La Grange Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Grange: Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Environment|cbslocal.com
10 P.M. Weather Report
Thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities Sunday, Lisa Meadows reports (3:00). WCCO 4 News At 10 - May 22, 2021.
Delhi, LA|Posted byDelhi (LA) Weather Channel
Delhi Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delhi: Sunday, May 23: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;
Wickenburg, AZ|Posted byWickenburg News Alert
Weather Forecast For Wickenburg
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wickenburg: Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Buffalo, NY|Posted byBuffalo Post
Buffalo Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buffalo: Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Tucson, AZ|Posted byTucson Voice
Tucson Daily Weather Forecast
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tucson: Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;