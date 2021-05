Rio Rancho, NM (KKOB) –The City of Rio Rancho invites citizens to virtually attend a Time Capsule Opening event on May 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., wherein Mayor Hull will open a time capsule put together and sealed in 2001 by City of Rio Rancho staff, community members, and elected officials. The time capsule contains various items intended to memorialize our community and to consider the future optimistically. Because 2021 is the City’s 40th Anniversary, and to fulfill the wish of the time capsule remaining unopened for 20 years, the City of Rio Rancho will host a Virtual Time Capsule Opening Event.