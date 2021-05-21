New exhibit opens at Cattaraugus County Museum
The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library has announced that its new exhibit, "Our Veterans, Their Stories," is officially open to the public. The exhibit is running in conjunction with the "Our Veterans, Their Stories" project which, in a joint effort of the Cattaraugus County Museum, Cattaraugus County departments of Veterans Services and Aging, aims to record the oral histories of veterans from Cattaraugus County and make the resulting interviews available both at the museum and online.