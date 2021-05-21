newsbreak-logo
Cattaraugus County, NY

New exhibit opens at Cattaraugus County Museum

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library has announced that its new exhibit, “Our Veterans, Their Stories,” is officially open to the public. The exhibit is running in conjunction with the “Our Veterans, Their Stories” project which, in a joint effort of the Cattaraugus County Museum, Cattaraugus County departments of Veterans Services and Aging, aims to record the oral histories of veterans from Cattaraugus County and make the resulting interviews available both at the museum and online.

Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Cattaraugus County Veteran Services to conduct June sessions

OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss Veterans Affairs benefit laws, the healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have. He will be available in:. • Gowanda, American Legion Post from 1:30 to 4 p.m., June...
Cattaraugus County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Former Cattaraugus County Legislator to Receive Honorary Doctorate from JCC

Jamestown Community College will be honoring a longtime Cattaraugus County legislator during this weekend's 2021 commencement exercises. James Snyder, Sr., who played an integral role in the development of JCC's Cattaraugus County campus in Olean, will receive an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from SUNY. Snyder, who is now retired from public office, worked as an elected and appointed public servant for 58 years. He was elected to the county legislature in 1970 and served as a member of its body for 39 years, spending 13 years as its chair. He most recently served as Chairman of the legislature. Snyder proposed legislation in 1976 requiring the county legislature to negotiate the development of what would become the college's second campus. Snyder will become the third person in JCC history to receive an honorary doctorate from SUNY; the other two were Roger Tory Peterson in 1986 and Lucille Ball posthumously in 1991.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

James J. Snyder to receive honorary doctorate at JCC commencement

OLEAN — On Saturday, longtime Cattaraugus County lawmaker James J. Snyder Sr. can officially add honorary doctor to his resume. Snyder, who served 39 years on the Cattaraugus County Legislature, 13 of those as chairman, will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the State University of New York during the Jamestown Community College commencement on the Olean Campus.
Cattaraugus County, NYcattco.org

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Communities

The Cattaraugus County Health Department is partnering with school districts in Cattaraugus County to offer a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in communities across the county. Pfizer vaccine is being administered at these clinics and require the administration of a second dose 21 days after the initial dose. The department...
Cattaraugus County, NYSalamanca Press

Urgent need for Meals on Wheels volunteers

The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program needs help from the communities it serves. The program has an immediate need for volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Olean and Salamanca areas. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted so many charitable organizations and service...
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Youth of the Week: Olivia Marshall

Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Olivia Marshall. Olivia is the daughter of Jessica Marshall and is a senior at Portville Central School. Olivia has done much for her community through volunteer service. She has worked...
Allegany, NYTimes-Herald

Schools in Cattaraugus, Allegany counties prep for May 18 budget votes

School budget votes, set for May 18, will be held at every school district in the region. If any budgets are defeated by voters — a relatively rare occurrence since the imposition of the state-mandated property tax cap in 2011 limiting large jumps in tax levies — district officials will decide whether or not to bring an amended budget to voters on June 15 or to adopt a contingency budget with mandated reductions in spending. If voters turn down the amended budget, a contingency budget would then go into place.
Gowanda, NYObserver

Schools ramp up vaccinations

GOWANDA — The Gowanda Central School District, working with Cattaraugus County, will be holding a vaccination clinic located at the Gowanda Middle School. The clinic will be on Tuesday. Students ranging from the ages of 16 to 18, as well as staff members who haven’t been vaccinated, can receive their...
Gowanda, NYObserver

Vaccination clinic planned for Gowanda Middle School Tuesday

GOWANDA — The Gowanda Central School District, working with Cattaraugus County, will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at the Gowanda Middle School. The clinic will be held on Tuesday. Students ranging from the ages of 16-18, as well as staff members who haven’t been vaccinated, can receive their vaccines at the school from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. From 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the clinic will be open to the Gowanda community. You can reserve a spot on the school’s COVID-19 website, but Gowanda superintendent Dr. Robert Anderson said the school will also welcome walk-ins.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

More than half of adults vaccinated in county

More than half of Chautauqua County’s population over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state Health Department reported. To date, 43,765 county residents have completed their vaccination series, meaning they have received both doses of the two-shot COVID vaccine or have received the one-dose shot. Meanwhile, 52,511 county residents have received at least one dose.