Every year, the state of Maine spends millions of dollars building or improving public buildings and on public works projects. Each of these projects requires the state to buy materials and hire labor to do the work, using our tax dollars. But right now, many of these dollars go out of state, or out of the country, as the state awards projects and buys materials from the lowest bidder, with little consideration about what is best for our communities in the long term. To help make sure Maine businesses and workers – and all Maine people – are getting the biggest benefit from these public projects, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, has introduced the Buy American, Build Maine Act. I’m a proud cosponsor of this bill, and I’m excited to share why.