newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.

mix1043fm.com
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Royal Albert Hall#British Royal Family#Uk#Apple Tv#Duke Of Sussex#Husband#Baby Archie#Royal Life#Thought#Suicidal Thoughts#Charity#March#Pills#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Homelessromper.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated Mother's Day With A Generous Gesture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to celebrate more than just their own mothers this Mother’s Day. The pair marked the holiday by making a generous donation to Harvest Home, a non-profit dedicated to helping unhoused pregnant people. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited the organization with uplifting expectant mothers in ways that benefit them and their families “for generations.”
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Name Their Baby After Royal Family Member

As Meghan Markle's due date gets closer, many are beginning to wonder what name she and Prince Harry will choose for their little one. Some avid royal watchers over in the United Kingdom even place bets on what members of the Royal Family will name their children. Sometimes, such as when Princess Charlotte was born, they even correctly predict the moniker. In the last few weeks, U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes has seen one particular name grow as a popular prediction for baby Sussex.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Prince Harry recalls cute story of meeting Meghan Markle in a supermarket

Prince Harry’s life has changed dramatically since he met the woman who would become his wife back in 2016. After the former Meghan Markle entered his world, the British royal gained a title, battled the tabloid press, stepped away from royal duties, moved to America, co-launched a foundation, signed lucrative deals, welcomed his first child, Archie, to the world and now he’s getting ready to welcome one more.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWeek

There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa." The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip).
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Prince Harry Talks First Public Outing With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret public outing early on in their relationship. On the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed how he and his now wife tried to keep things under wraps when they began dating. "The first time...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Shared the Most Memorable Moments from Her and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary is just one week away, and someone close to the couple is reflecting on his role in the nuptials and what it felt like to be there on the big day. Daniel Martin, a globally revered makeup artist, created the bride's look for her walk down the aisle, which included "no-makeup, makeup" and glowing skin. Looking back on the event, there were several moments—aside from his glam responsibilities—that stood out to him. As a fellow person of color, he particularly valued the presence of diversity. "It's so wild because if you really think about it, if we break it down in such a way on such a top-level, that family represents colonization. And here's someone of color who is married into it. My participation in it as an Asian American, I didn't really think about it," Martin told People. "For me, it was just helping my friends feel as beautiful and comfortable on her wedding day. I've never thought about it in that context, but now you bring that up, what an incredible opportunity to just let everyone know or just show people, Hey, we are a global society."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Prince Harry Is Angered By All The Attention That He And Meghan Markle Get

It’s been over two months since the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In it, the couple described how Markle’s mental health apparently suffered at the hands of the British monarchy, prompting their exit from royal duties in 2020. Now, in a new interview with Oprah for a docuseries on mental health, Prince Harry elaborated on how awareness on the subject is personal for him, as well and why the relentless attention on him and his relationship still angers him.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Sourcing Journal

PETA Celebrates Harry and Meghan’s ‘Leather’ Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their third wedding anniversary Wednesday, an occasion traditionally celebrated with an exchange of leather gifts. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has long campaigned for fashion companies to eliminate leather from their supply chains, put its own spin on the tradition. PETA announced Wednesday it would…
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Prince Harry Calls Royal Life ‘The Truman Show’ & Shares He Wanted Out Before Meghan Markle

Long before Meghan Markle came into his life, Prince Harry knew he had to get out of the spotlight, saying that his Royal life was like being an animal in a media ‘zoo.’. “For me, prior to meeting Meghan [Markle], it was very much a case of, certainly connected to the media, that anger and frustration of ‘this is so unjust,’” Prince Harry said when speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Thursday (May 13) episode of their Armchair Expert podcast. While many have seemingly blamed Meghan, 39, for Harry’s decision to step down as a Senior member of the British Royal family (“Megxit,” anyone?), the 36-year-old son of Princess Diana shared that this departure was a long-time coming. Harry said that his life as a royal was like “a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.”