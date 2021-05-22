TikTok's New Favorite Fashion Brand Is — Wait For It — Abercrombie
I guess I missed you guys already.. #abercrombie #remisrealistichauls. In a funny generational twist, millennial-favorite brand turned problematic fave Abercrombie & Fitch is trending on TikTok via influencers, curve models (we see you, Remi Bader!), and everyday shoppers. The hashtag #abercrombie currently has 61.7 million views (and counting). As a millennial myself (and a self-proclaimed shopaholic, no less), I was intrigued, to say the least.www.popsugar.com