In ‘City of Ghosts,’ young sleuths explore LA, its restaurants, and supernatural stories

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimator Elizabeth Ito is the Los Angeles-born creator of “City of Ghosts,” a six-episode kids’ series on Netflix about a team of child sleuths who traverse diverse neighborhoods of LA, encountering supernatural beings and their stories. There are a slew of restaurants along the way, a personal touch as Ito remembers the multiculturalism of particular neighborhoods where businesses of one group are patronized by people of other ethnicities. Ito says she makes it a priority in her work to use the voices of real people to tell their stories.

www.kcrw.com
