The Mass Music and Arts Society Academy will host an adult acting class from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays from May 19 to July 7. This is an opportunity to take part in a comprehensive theater experience specifically devised for the adult performer. Adult acting is designed to honor the individual and collective life experiences of its participants, while focusing on theater skills intended to improve memory, focus, speech and flexibility. Classes will be taught by Judi Kotta and Alice Springer, both of whom have backgrounds in acting, directing and teaching.