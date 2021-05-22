newsbreak-logo
Debra Christina Purkey

Debra Christina Purkey 66 of Franklin, IN passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Homeview Health and Rehabilitation in Franklin. Arrangements are pending at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin. Information at mortuary website or 317-738-0202.

