DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A teenage boy in southern Arizona is being accused of acts of terrorism after an FBI revealed he was allegedly involved in bomb making activities. Police in Douglas arrested 14-year-old Carlos Eduardo Santa Cruz on Monday, May 10, after an FBI investigation uncovered evidence the teenager was involved with making what appeared to be an improvised explosive device (IED). The investigation, which began this past March, revealed a profile user who was providing details to others on bomb making. The profile led investigators to find photographs of what appeared to be an IED. A search warrant was issued and an "IED along with a potential second device" were found at two locations near east 14th Street and D Avenue.