Chairman rescinds mask & other mitigation policies in County Buildings
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes issued a proclamation updating his previous proclamation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and face coverings. As of Monday, May 24, the Chairman rescinds the requirement for facemasks and other mitigation policies in county buildings. The County encourages continuing the practice of using hand sanitizer and social distancing in County buildings. Please consider these precautions in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our fellow employees and the public.www.yumacountyaz.gov