How to Cultivate Higher Emotional Intelligence in Your Employees
Emotional intelligence (sometimes called EQ or EI) has the power to reshape your entire workplace. With higher emotional intelligence as a leader, you’ll be able to exercise more patience. You’ll have an intuitive understanding of what other people are thinking and feeling. You’ll practice more compassion and earn more trust from your team. You’ll even be able to keep your own emotions in check, making more logical decisions and staying calm and stress-free under pressure.www.middletownpress.com