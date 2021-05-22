How to Cultivate Higher Emotional Intelligence in Your Employees

Emotional stability and mental health have become a burning issue in recent times. Medical practitioners and international authorities stress the significance of mental wellbeing during COVID-19. You have to realize the importance of emotions and feelings as they directly impact your cognition. When you feel happy, it has a positive effect on your activities. Emotions play a vital role and also help in a successful relationship. It takes care of your day-to-day interaction and has a profound impact on your decision-making skills. Hence, taking care of yourself and paying attention to your emotional balance is vital. Interpersonal relationships and emotional health are like the two sides of the same coin. You have to start feeling happy so that you can deal with other individuals. In these trying times, building a robust relationship with friends and family members is crucial. It not only makes you feel glad but regulates your cognitive activities.