May 21 - Take a walk on the wild side May 22

By FWBW STAFF REPORT
fwbusiness.com
 5 days ago

May is American Wetlands Month. It is a time to recognize the importance of wetlands to our ecological, economic and social health. To celebrate, City Utilities will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at Camp Scott Wetlands, 3615 Oxford St. The area is closed most of the time due to it being a stormwater treatment area, but the city is opening it up to the public May 22 so people can appreciate the beauty of the area during springtime.

