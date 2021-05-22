newsbreak-logo
CMU baseball beats EMU 14-0 in seven innings

Central Michigan Life
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen exceptional hitting meets good pitching, stellar things happen. Central Michigan (33-16, 24-9) got a 17-hit performance from its offense and seven shutout innings from its defense, adding up to a 14-0 win over Eastern Michigan (20-24, 14-19) in the two team's season opener Friday afternoon. Key moments. CMU got...

