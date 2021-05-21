Summer School

On Monday, May 10, the Brush School District food service team held a Kickoff to Summer barbecue at the Brush Secondary Campus for the community. While originally scheduled to take place outside by the football field, adjusting the details of the event being held on what turned out to be a rainy day luckily wasn’t too much of a problem. Setting up tables inside was an easy solution because the gym floor was already covered for the graduation ceremony to be held Sunday, May 16, and with the grill moved under the cover of the Maintenance Building, the rainy Monday didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.