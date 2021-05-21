newsbreak-logo
Education

Summer School

 5 days ago

Bloomington, ILPantagraph

Much interest in summer school at Bloomington District 87

BLOOMINGTON — Interest in summer school programming is high in District 87 as the district, like others, works to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal COVID recovery money will be used to support the programming. "Our goal this summer is to re-engage students in school," said Assistant Superintendent...
Educationetvnews.com

Carbon School District Bringing Summer Learning to Students

As the summer season approaches, the Carbon School District (CSD) shared that they are thrilled to offer an elementary summer learning program. This program will support reading and math skills for the students and is slated to be hosted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The program will begin on the week of June 14 and will run through the week of July 26.
EducationPost-Journal

Audubon Has Summer Opportunities For High School Students

Every year Audubon Community Nature Center offers volunteer positions, such as counselor-in-training and junior counselor, that help high school-aged individuals discover and develop their passion for environmental education. Those who are between 15 and 18 years of age old and want experience working with children in informal settings can apply....
Educationfallriverreporter.com

Area students offered Summer School and Kids Summer Learning Program

With the return to the physical classroom, students from the Fall River area are being offered Somerset Summer School and the Somerset Kids Summer Learning Program. According to Principal William Aguiar, the Somerset Summer School will be offering students who failed one or two classes over the course of the school year, to retake their classes in-person at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Summer Camps at a Top-Tier Accredited School in Gainesville!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Millhopper Montessori School and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Millhopper Montessori School, visit https://www.millhopper.com/home. Looking for a Camp For your Child this summer?. Millhopper Montessori School offers weekly themed...
Hermiston, OREast Oregonian

Hermiston School District to provide free summer camp

HERMISTON — Hermiston School District is providing a free summer program to enrolled students grades kindergarten through fourth grade this summer. The program will take place June 21 to July 31 (except July 5), Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to an announcement from the school...
Orange County, VADaily Progress

Free school meal distribution continues with summer schedule

On Thursday, June 3, Orange County Public Schools’ family meal program will shift gears and begin its summer season. Families of children who aren’t in summer school can come pick up a week’s worth of meals on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the bus loop at Orange County High School. Meals are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and are completely free for families with school-age children.
Sauk Rapids, MNPosted by
WJON

Bergstrom Has Updates on Summer School, Graduation Ceremony

SAUK RAPIDS -- Graduation ceremonies are moving forward in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says commencement will be inside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University on Tuesday, June 1st at 6:00 p.m. He says they are allowing up to eight people per...
Brush, COFort Morgan Times

Brush School District holds ‘Kickoff to Summer’ barbecue

On Monday, May 10, the Brush School District food service team held a Kickoff to Summer barbecue at the Brush Secondary Campus for the community. While originally scheduled to take place outside by the football field, adjusting the details of the event being held on what turned out to be a rainy day luckily wasn’t too much of a problem. Setting up tables inside was an easy solution because the gym floor was already covered for the graduation ceremony to be held Sunday, May 16, and with the grill moved under the cover of the Maintenance Building, the rainy Monday didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.
Educationgcsnc.com

Guilford County Schools Offering Summer Arts Institute

SAI is a high-energy, fast-paced arts enrichment program. The SAI consists of 12 different camps focusing on various areas of the arts including visual art, theatre, dance and music. Students may participate in one program relating to their age group. “Being able to once again offer these wide-ranging and highly...
Orange County, CAocde.us

A sneak peek at school district summer learning programs

As the end of an anything-but-normal school year draws near, Orange County districts are making plans to offer summer accelerated learning programs designed to help students’ with everything from enrichment to grade recovery to mental health. While summer school is certainly not a new concept for school districts, the pandemic...
Austintown, OHWFMJ.com

Austintown Schools announce summer food program for children

The Austintown Local School District is will hold its Summer Food Service Program for children in the community again this year. The program provides free meals to all children ages 1 to 18 at Austintown Elementary School on Idaho Road. Meals are served Monday through Friday from June 7th to...
Marion, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

MHS makes plans for summer school

Marion High School (MHS) will be busy with a range of learning opportunities during its summer session May 24 through June 11, with the hope of additional programming as the summer progresses. At a recent board meeting, members received an update on the planned opportunities for students through a partnership...
Wood County, WVMarietta Times

Hosaflook speaks on summer school

CHARLESTON — Wood County Schools officials spoke to the West Virginia State Board of Education on Wednesday about the district’s new summer school program. Superintendent Will Hosaflook, Director of Curriculum & Instruction Christie Willis, Curriculum Coordinator Ashlee Beatty and school board President Justin Raber discussed the district’s new summer school program that is made possible from the state’s Summer SOLE (Student Opportunities for Learning and Engagement) funding.