The Transformation Of Jonathan Taylor Thomas From Home Improvement To Now

Jonathan Taylor Thomas became famous at age 10 when he starred in "Home Improvement" with Tim Allen, playing middle son Randy Taylor until the show's last season in 1998. And when we say famous, we mean that at one point when he was just 12, he was receiving so many fan letters that his mother told People magazine they were thinking of hiring a second person just to answer his mail. The budding star found the idea of being in show business "pretty cool" at that time. "So I asked my mom and got signed up for acting lessons," he added. "I just thought the whole idea of being on TV, being recognized and having a good time was interesting."