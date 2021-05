The Animal Alliance of Eastern Kentucky will soon be celebrating their 1,000th pet spayed or neutered. To celebrate, the Animal Alliance of Eastern Kentucky will be giving away a gift basket to one lucky pet and owner! Along with the basket, they will be hosting a drive to collect puppy, kitten, cat and dog food as well as litter. These Items can be dropped of to the Treasure on the Main in Paintsville, and the Animal Alliance of Eastern Kentucky aims to get 1,000 pounds of donations to give back.