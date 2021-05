Weekends on Maine is a partnership between Main Street Enid and Enid Brewing Co. that strives to bring the Farmers Market culture to downtown Enid with local vendors, food, music and art. Vendors participated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the event on Maine, between Washington and Indpendence. The even will be held monthly during the third Saturday of the month through September.