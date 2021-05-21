Local COVID-19 positivity rate jumps after drop in testing

In part due to a steep drop in testing, the positivity rate for all COVID-19 tests in Monroe County jumped this week, surpassing 3% for the first time since January. Much of the recent drop in COVID-19 testing can be attributed to Indiana University pausing mitigation testing in early May, focusing instead on asymptomatic testing for graduates attending 2021 commencement ceremonies. IU will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated to return in fall 2021.