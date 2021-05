WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! For the last time this season, and hopefully for the last time without fans, the Greatest Stadium on Earth will host a Barcelona match as the Catalan giants face Celta Vigo. Barça are pretty much out of the title race but still need to win to finish the season strong, but it won’t be easy against a Celta team on a four-game winning streak that can cause a lot of problems. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. LET’S LIVE BLOG!!!