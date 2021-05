Fans of superhero movies tend to get carried away with theories. Ever since it was announced that another iteration of The Fantastic Four was on the way, this time an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fancasting took off in a major way, with most of social media believing that married actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the ideal people to take on the roles of Sue Storm and Reed Richards. Fan art was made, theories began to pop up everywhere, and people got their hearts set on this potential casting.