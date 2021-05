The Colorado Avalanche will meet the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Enterprise Center on Friday night. The Avalanche lead the series 2-0 and with a win tonight can take the series to 3-0 with only one more game to win to end the series and advance to the second round. They have scored 10 times in two games and would expect another strong performance out of Colorado tonight. The Blues will have to lean on their fans to bring some energy tonight and they are in dire need of a win before going down 3-0 in the series.