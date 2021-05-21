newsbreak-logo
Remaking the Economy: Core Elements of System Change

By Aine Creedon
nonprofitquarterly.org
 2 days ago

This webinar features three practitioners approaching this question from the standpoints of policy and law; communications and culture; and on-the-ground, co-op organizing. Leading this discussion are our three expert panelists:. Camille Kerr is the founder and principal of Upside Down Consulting in Chicago, where she works to build “an economy...

Economynonprofitquarterly.org

What Does Journalism for a Just Economy Look Like?

Earlier this month, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) held its 30th annual conference. But in a session titled “The Stories We Tell: Journalism for a Just Economy,” the organization broke new ground, initiating a new conversation for the group regarding the intersection of journalism and economic justice. Andrew Nachison,...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Exclusive: Worsening job inequality in America

Inequality in the U.S. is worsening by many measures — especially when it comes to employment. Driving the news: The Job Quality Index (JQI), a measurement of "high" to "low quality" jobs in the U.S. private sector, has fallen from 81.1 in 2007 to 80.5 last year. The 80.5 level...
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Commentary: The change women need: Systemic reforms power the path to equality

The United States has a crisis of representation in government. Women are 51 percent of the population, yet only hold 27 percent of seats in the House of Representatives. Over the last decades, a myriad of training programs, including leadership development solutions, have been created specifically to get more women elected. Even with these increased resources to support women running for office, at our current rate we won't reach gender parity in political leadership in our lifetimes.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Melissa Pfeuffer is Capital Markets Business Development Practice Group Specialist at Mayer Brown LLP. This post is based on her Mayer Brown memorandum. Prior to 2020, the last significant revisions to Regulation S-K were over 30 years ago. As modernization of the human capital disclosure requirements have caught up with the times, companies are faced with setting reporting precedents. See our previous post that provides an explanation of the Regulation S-K amendments.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Voters Across Six Key States Support Investments In Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Clean Energy, And Care Economy To Rebuild Economy

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Ninety percent of voters across six key states and across the political spectrum prioritize repairing and modernizing America’s aging physical infrastructure and rebuilding and retooling American manufacturing to build more products and technology here in the United States, according to a new survey released today by the BlueGreen Alliance. The survey, conducted April 5-13 by Hart Research in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, showed strong support—across the political spectrum with Democratic, Republican, and independent voters—for investments like those proposed in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How to 'Build Back Better' with public-private partnerships

Infrastructure is a high priority of the Biden administration and one of the very few areas of public policy where the prospects for bipartisanship are favorable. After all, who doesn’t want to improve our highways, bridges and broadband access?. While the president’s mantra for infrastructure improvement is “Build Back Better,”...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Senior Fellow of Real Clear Foundation Rupert Darwall Sees the Polity of Businesses Becoming Armed Tools of Political Agendas

Live from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Senior Fellow at the Real Clear Foundation, Rupert Darwall to the newsmakers line to discuss his recent article and defines the design of ESG.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Refocusing the 'infrastructure' conversation on people

Infrastructure is more than just roads and bridges — it’s the entirety of the built world that keeps our society running. Housing is a critical component of our infrastructure and key to providing the basic platform from which to succeed, yet many lack access to affordable, safe and healthy housing. In fact, there is a true “affordable” housing crisis. Old, dilapidated structures and even new ones cause disproportionate cost burdens meaning that 30 to 40 percent of incomes are spent on housing costs.
Arizona Statemyheraldreview.com

Changes in travel, online shopping give AZ economy slight nudge

PHOENIX — The increasing comfort of Arizonans to get out and about is having a definite effect on the state economy. On paper, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in April at 6.7% as the state continues to try to recover the jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic.
Westchester, ILbakingbusiness.com

Ingredion makes progress in women leadership, sustainable sourcing

WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. on May 18 released its “All Life” sustainability report highlighting progress and accomplishments toward its global sustainability goals, which include increasing the number of women at executive levels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “We believe that operating sustainably is a shared responsibility that provides exciting...
ChinaBrookings Institution

China’s middle class in dynamic Shanghai

In his new book, “Middle Class Shanghai: Reshaping U.S.-China Engagement,” Brookings expert Cheng Li, who directs the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings, argues that American policymakers should not overlook the dynamism and diversity in present-day China, exemplified by the city of Shanghai and its expansive and cosmopolitan middle-class culture. Moreover, Li argues, Washington should neither underestimate the role or the strength of the Chinese middle class, nor alienate this force with policies that push it toward nationalism to the detriment of both countries and the global community. On this episode, Brookings Institution Press director Bill Finan talks with Li about his book, a conversation in which Li takes us from his growing up in Shanghai during the Red Terror of the Cultural Revolution; to a Chinese middle class today that enjoys the markers of a middle-class lifestyle; and even to the avant-garde art scene in that city.
Agricultureunesco.org

UNESCO x LVMH project provides solutions in Amazon biosphere reserves

UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) programme and LVMH are working together to reconcile conservation of biodiversity with its sustainable use by implementing sustainable development respectful of local cultural contexts. One of their joint initiatives, the Amazon programme, is addressing the direct and indirect drivers of deforestation in the Amazonian...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions makes seven key hires

Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions, a provider of insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools for mid-market businesses, has announced several new hires strengthening its underwriting, security, claims, data science, engineering and business operations. The hires reflect the demand Resilience has seen from the market, the company said. “Resilience is not about control....
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

MIKVA Challenge

200 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60604. Mikva Challenge is a youth development and civic education organization focused on preparing youth to be informed, empowered, active citizens and community leaders who will promote a just and equitable society. Established in Chicago in 1997, the nonpartisan, national organization is named in honor of the late American politician, federal judge, lawyer and law professor Abner J. Mikva and his wife, educator Zoe Mikva. Driven by the belief that policy makers will make more informed decisions if they incorporate youth voices, Mikva Challenge's three core program areas focus on youth community problem-solving, youth electoral participation and youth policy-making. Mikva Challenge knows that democracy is people taking action—speaking, engaging, learning, listening. It clears a path for young people to be involved and to develop confidence and habits that will serve them—and the world they share—all their lives.
MinoritiesBoston Globe

AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in US

A year after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer sparked global protests and a racial reckoning, a majority of Americans say racism and police violence are serious problems facing the nation. Yet relatively few believe attention in the past year to the issues has led to positive change.