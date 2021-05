The Kirby Family has been under attack for wanting to restore their beloved historic home at 369 Hawthorne Road. The litigators, whether directly or indirectly, are the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, the Historic Architecture Alliance, and the leadership of Village Laguna. Because these litigious groups have refused to reach a compromise with the Kirbys, they are headed to court in the Fall. So after four years, and after being approved on every single requirement by various city bodies, including unanimous approval by City Council, construction is (best case) another year away.