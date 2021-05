Roku devices and Roku TVs make it super easy to watch your favorite films and movies within minutes. While there are a variety of subscription-based apps and free channels to choose from, one of the best options on Roku right now is the Hulu app. In addition to offering a ton of Hulu Original shows, the platform offers an extensive on-demand media library featuring both classic series and films, as well as access Hulu + Live TV. Here's everything you need to know about Hulu on Roku.