A Chicago woman whose husband was murdered last summer says his killers rapped about his death in a song and hopes it’s enough evidence to gain the authorities’ attention. Asiah Carter told CBS Chicago that she believes the song in question amounts to a confession. “It was so disturbing because nobody in the entire state of Illinois had claimed Aaron’s death until these guys did,” she said, detailing how she started seeing videos crop up online in which the rappers openly discuss the murder.