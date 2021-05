This Focusing on Funds looks at some of the European Commission consultation paper on the AIFMD. The Consultation follows an intervention by ESMA with its letter to the Commission raising numerous concerns about the AIFMD (e.g. harmonisation and clarification issues). In this briefing we focus in on some of the issues raised in the ESMA letter (relevant to real estate funds) and consider how questions raised in the Consultation relate to the EMSA issues. We briefly comment on the likely direction of travel.