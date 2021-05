Five Oregon counties have voted to consider moving their territories to Idaho as they believe they’d be more at home in its right-wing political environment.Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur, and Sherman counties voted on Tuesday in support of considering becoming part of a new state.A grassroots group, Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho, hopes to move mostly rural eastern and southern counties and some northern counties in California into Idaho, The Oregonian reported.They’re hoping the county initiative votes will put pressure on government officials to meet and consider relocating their border in the name of seeking “political refuge from blue...