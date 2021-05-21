Teen found unconscious in car with sex offender, Portland police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious in a car with a known sex offender in Southeast Portland late Thursday night, according to police. Officers discovered that the teen and the man were both unresponsive inside a car parked at SE Harrison Street and SE 146th Avenue after someone reported a suspicious vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Portland Police said one officer immediately recognized the man as 34-year-old Jeremy Fanning, who is a registered sex offender.komonews.com