Class of 2021 encouraged to ‘take those wings for a spin’ at Commencement

Elon University expanded its family of alumni on Friday, with more than 1,400 students invited to participate in the university’s 131st Commencement. A full day meant three times the celebrations, with three complete commencement ceremonies held inside the Schar Center to be able to abide by health and safety guidelines. Graduates from the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business received diplomas at 9 a.m., those from the School of Education and School of Communication received diplomas during a 1 p.m. ceremony and graduates from Elon College, the College of Arts and Scientists received diplomas at the 1 p.m. ceremony and the third and final ceremony at 5 p.m.