WATCH: Check Out Teen Night at Puzzle Box Academy Tech On NASA Boulevard in Melbourne

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.