Melbourne, FL

WATCH: Check Out Teen Night at Puzzle Box Academy Tech On NASA Boulevard in Melbourne

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Check out Teen night at PBA Tech on NASA Boulevard in Melbourne, Florida, where teens of all ages enjoy a safe and fun environment. WATCH: Are you interested in online learning for your student but don’t have the time to be the teacher at home? The Puzzle Box Academy Teen Education Center, located at 125 East NASA Boulevard in Melbourne, is the ideal solution. CEO and Founder of Puzzle Box Academy Pamela Furr provided Space Coast Daily a tour of the state-of-the-art facility and programs that can help you get the learning and tools you want for your teen student. Call 321-345-4232 for more information.

