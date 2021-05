A 40-year-old active duty US Marine has been arrested for participating in the Capitol riot. Major Christopher Warnagiris, who was stationed at Quantico, Virginia prior to his arrest, allegedly "violently entered the Capitol on 6 Jan, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors. Once inside, Warnagiris positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside," according to the US Department of Justice. The DOJ said the Marine resisted a police officer's attempt to shut the doors to the Capitol. "When a...