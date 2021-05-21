Otsego reports 63rd virus death; Hartwick campus to stay closed

Otsego County reported another COVID-19 death Friday, the county's 63rd and the region's 203rd.

The county's Department of Health reported six new cases Friday. There were 20 active cases and one person hospitalized.

The daily testing positivity rate was 0.6% positive, on par with the seven-day average.

Otsego has recorded 4,440 cases since tracking of COVIS-19 began.

Bassett Healthcare Network’s FoxCare Pharmacy at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta is now offering Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccines for people 18 and older every Tuesday through Friday.

Visit the state Department of Health’s registration page to make an appointment at https://tinyurl.com/56xy4ke9. Patients may also call 607-431-5959 for assistance or more information.

Proof of eligibility in the form of an ID, such a s a driver's license or passport, is required at all vaccination clinics. ID must include date of birth. Learn more about the clinic and other available COVID-19 vaccine sites, including state-run walk-in locations such as SUNY Oneonta, by visiting www.bassett.org/covid-19.

Hartwick College officials announced Friday that the campus will remain closed to the public through the summer of 2021. The campus has been closed to the public since late summer of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have taken many steps to manage COVID-19 over the past year. Our first priority remains the safety of those who live and work on our campus,” Paula Lee Hobson, vice president for college advancement, said in a media release. “At this time, all visitors must continue to receive approval before entering our campus. We look forward to reopening our campus to the public at an appropriate time in the future.”

For more information, visit www.hartwick.edu/about-us/covidupdates/ or call Campus Safety at 607-431-4111.

Chenango County is working with Bartle's pharmacy to provide vaccinations to children age 12 and older.

Bartle's will provide vaccines from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Oxford Fire Station. To register, email bartlespharmacy63@gmail.com for a link.

The Health Department will provide vaccines at the former Norwich Label Shopper in South Plaza from 2 to 7 p.m. To register visit www.co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing/covid19.php#tab-3

Appointments are required. The vaccine is free. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All attendees must wear a mask on site. Those attending the Bartle’s clinic should have insurance cards ready. The Health Department will not collect insurance information. The second vaccine dose will be given on June 23 at the same location as the first was given.

For more information, call Bartle’s Pharmacy at 607-843-2841 or the Health Department at 607-337-1660.

Chenango reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Chenango County Public Health said there were 60 active cases, with five people hospitalized and 242 under active quarantine.

The county has had 3,437 confirmed cases and 76 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.

Schoharie County reported eight new cases Friday. The county has had 1,679 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.

Delaware County is now doing weekly updates, and an updated report was not available Friday. As of Thursday, the county had seen 2,371 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.

Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.99% Thursday, dropping below 1% for the first time since Sept. 26. The average has declined for 46 straight days. The daily positivity rate was 0.86%.

There were 1,444 people hospitalized, with 330 in intensive care units and 204 intubated — all levels not seen since mid-November.

There were 15 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.

"COVID-19 is on the run in New York state as we get more shots in arms, put people back to work and reopen our economy. We couldn't have made this progress without the discipline and fortitude of New Yorkers, and it's important to maintain the momentum until we defeat this virus for good," Cuomo said in a media release. "We've lifted many of the restrictions put in place to protect the public health and adopted the new CDC guidelines, and our vaccination efforts continue throughout the state. Vaccination is the key to crushing COVID, and New Yorkers who haven't gotten the vaccine yet should make appointments or walk into a vaccination site today."