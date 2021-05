The city is hoping to receive a grant to repair a portion of roadway on the verge of collapse. According to city officials, a portion of Waggoner Street near its intersection with Weaver Street on the Southwest side of town began displaying indications of failure around September of 2020. That area has four large drainage culverts underneath the roadway that carry high volumes of water. During the winter months, the bottoms of the culverts became exposed as the water levels decreased, showing public works crews that the pipes were “significantly corroded.” The level of corrosion on the pipes prompted city officials to close a portion of the road nearest the pipes due to the “impending threat of the roadway and adjacent sidewalk caving in.”