PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — As the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of slowing down, SAD 1 officials are discussing ways they might help students who have struggled academically. Curriculum director Jennifer Bourassa gave an update on the district’s current and future efforts to fill student learning gaps during the May 19 school board meeting. Students were able to learn in-person throughout most of the year and have not displayed as many learning gaps as their counterparts in regions of the country where remote learning was more dominant, she said.