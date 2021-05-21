newsbreak-logo
‘Ghost Hunters’ Returning on Discovery+ With Familiar Faces

By Tim Weisberg
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ghost Hunters is coming back. But not that Ghost Hunters, the original Ghost Hunters. But not the original Ghost Hunters, per se, but actually Ghost Nation, just as Ghost Hunters. But some of the other Ghost Hunters might show up, maybe. If that sounds as confusing as a paranormal investigator...

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://kroc.com
