BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The family of a Mississippi man imprisoned by the Japanese during WWII received his service medals today. Walter Gann was born in 1922 and lived in Calhoun City. When he was 18 years old, he was sent to the Philippine islands with the US Army Air Forces. A couple of years later, Gann found himself as a prisoner of a war camp in Japan where he stayed until in the end of the war..