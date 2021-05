Lake Humane Society and Fairport Harbor Public Library announced they have partnered to create a new reading program for children titled "Rescue Readers." School-age children are invited to read to a shelter pet at Lake Humane Society in 20-minute increments, according to a news release. The program will run from June 9 to July 29 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shelter.