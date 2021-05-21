newsbreak-logo
Western Heritage's Kaden Dower shines on a busy, chilly and drizzly day at state track

By Nate Perez
Star-Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Heritage Lutheran Academy senior Kaden Dower was bouncing around everywhere at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. He won gold in shot put with a 46-foot, 3-inch throw — despite close competition from Saratoga senior Noah Rimmer, who won silver with a throw of 45-07 — and placed second in the 100 and 200 meter preliminaries on Friday at the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Track & Field Championships.

