Western Heritage's Kaden Dower shines on a busy, chilly and drizzly day at state track
Western Heritage Lutheran Academy senior Kaden Dower was bouncing around everywhere at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. He won gold in shot put with a 46-foot, 3-inch throw — despite close competition from Saratoga senior Noah Rimmer, who won silver with a throw of 45-07 — and placed second in the 100 and 200 meter preliminaries on Friday at the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Track & Field Championships.trib.com