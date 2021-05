After more than 30 years of service in the Tennessee National Guard, Col. Leonard “Trey” Brannom, a long-time Tullahoma and Murfreesboro resident, retired on May 6. Brannom, who was the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel where he was responsible for the personnel management of over 10,000 Tennessee National Guardsman, began his career in 1991 as an AH-1 Cobra Helicopter Pilot. Also piloting the UH-1 Huey and UH-60 Blackhawk, he flew more than 1,100 hours in the early part of his career.