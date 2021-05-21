'It's Like Star Wars': Welcome to Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin's Record Shop Multi-Verse

One artist that I haven been getting into a lot this year is Curtis Harding, who hasn’t released anything new since 2018. You can hear his awesome song “On & On” at the end of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Such an excellent song to finish the series with. Thankfully the no new music stuff has changed, since Curtis just released a new single and premiered a music video for his song “Hopeful.” You can stream & download here. All proceeds from this video will be donated to Know Your Rights Camp.