'It's Like Star Wars': Welcome to Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin's Record Shop Multi-Verse
Wu-Tang Clan's 'People Say' drowns out any chance of holding a conversation at The Helm Tattoo & Piercing Shop in Oglethorpe, Georgia, where Frank Walton is waiting patiently for a friend to get inked. Declared "one of the illest MCs" by legendary beat-maker Madlib, the Richmond, Virginia native is known to rap connoisseurs as Fly Anakin – a founding member of the revered Mutant Academy collective.