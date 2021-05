A report last week indicated that Julius Randle and the Knicks are expected to discuss a contract extension for the standout forward this offseason. While it remains to be seen if the two sides will strike a deal, Randle sounds very open to getting something done with New York sooner or later. Appearing on “Victory The Podcast,” the 26-year-old expressed a desire to be a Knick long-term, as Marc Berman of The New York Post relays.