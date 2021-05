The Sierra Small Business Development Center is pleased to have Advisor Clint Koble available for FREE small business consulting at the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Office, the third Wednesday of each month, from 9:00 to 4:00p.m. Bring your questions on business and marketing plans, loan assistance, PPP Loans, and CA COVID-19 Grants. Sign up for FREE one-on-one counseling and FREE webinars and workshops. Reservations preferred but please also feel free to stop in at your convenience, anytime throughout the day, for assistance with your small business needs. Clint can be reached at (775) 843-4081 or email him at clint.koble@gmail.com.