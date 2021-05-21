Judgement Day, Batman’s biggest villians are here in TLH.
Judgment Day, Batman’s Biggest Villians Are Here in The Long Halloween. The second part trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween has dropped. It looks gritty and action-packed. Batman is at his most vulnerable due to his distraction with the mob war and hunt for the Holiday killer. Primed for the picking, all his rogue villians will be out to take advantage. Unfortunately, time is not on Batman’s side. His obsession and desperation may contribute to some unintended consequences. Resulting, in a problem forging it’s way too close to Bruce wayne. Despite, the PG-13 rating for part one, part two is rated R.www.hypefresh.co