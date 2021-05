On Monday, former Pitt target and Ohio State center Ibrahima Diallo entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the program. Unfortunately, injuries have been the story for Diallo ever since he was in high school. In his senior year, he played just ten games for Prolific Prep in California before suffering a hand injury. However, even though he was healthy heading into OSU, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound center struggled to find a role under coach Chris Holtmann. This season, he only appeared in four games for a combined total of nine minutes played, largely due to an MCL injury that kept him out for months.