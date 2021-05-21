newsbreak-logo
Animals

Fiesty Fist Becomes First Winner for Iron Fist

By Molly Rollins
Bloodhorse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvangeline Downs to become the first winner for freshman sire, Iron Fist . Bred by Carrol J. Castille, Fiesty Fist raced just off the pacesetters early on behind a :24.02 opening quarter before forging his way to the front with two furlongs left to run. Under steady encouragement from jockey Kevin Smith, the bay gelding surged to the wire, holding Corn Pop safe by a length at the wire. Trained by Steven Flint, Fiesty Fit ran the 4 1/2 furlongs in :54.46 on a muddy track.

www.bloodhorse.com
