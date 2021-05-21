Fiesty Fist Becomes First Winner for Iron Fist

2nd-Milan, €13,200, Mdn., 2yo, 1000mT, 1:01.50. THE KING'S HORSES (GB) (c, 2, Time Test {GB}-Natty Bumppo {Ire}, by Kheleyf), sent off at 3-2 in this debut, was away in good order and set the pace a few strides from the gate. The favourite maintained his advantage, but came under pressure from Griffe de Chat (GB) (Olympic Glory {Ire} in the final furlong. At the wire, The King's Horses edged away to win by a length to become the first scorer for his MGSW sire (by Dubawi {Ire}), who finished second in the GI Fourstardave H., the GI Woodford Reserve Manhattan S. and third in the G1 Coral-Eclipse S. The winner is also one of six foals, four to race and two to win out of his unraced dam. Natty Bumppo is also a half-sister to two-time Group 3 winner Astrophysical Jet (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}), Group 3 winner Coral Wave (Ire) (Rock of Gibraltar {Ire}) and group winner and G1 Prix Rothschild third Know It All (GB) (Lord Kanaloa {Jpn}). Highbrow (GB) (Shirley Heights {GB}), The King's Horses's third dam, was a half-sister to blue hen Height of Fashion (Fr) (Bustino {GB}). Sales history: 19,000gns RNA Wlg '19 TATNOV; 10,000gns Ylg '20 TATOCT. Lifetime Record: 1-1-0-0, €6,000. VIDEO.