Fiesty Fist Becomes First Winner for Iron Fist

2nd-Siracusa, €11,000, Mdn, 2yo, f, 1200mT. FILLY OF MALTA (IRE) (National Defense {GB}-Amusing Plan, by Pleasantly Perfect) was driven take up the lead upon breaking, which she held only briefly as Amoazzurra (Ire) (Slade Power {Ire}) charged up on her outside to take over, causing Filly Of Malta to become unsettled and race with her head held high. Filly Of Malta soon dropped back to a joint fourth on the fence and was a length and a half off the lead rounding the turn. Switching out to the two path coming off the bend, Filly Of Malta employed a powerful kick to grab the lead and sprint 2 1/2 lengths clear for a decisive score, becoming the first winner for her Irish National Stud-based freshman sire (by Invincible Spirit {Ire}). Filly Of Malta is out of a winning daughter of Contrive (Storm Cat), meaning she is from the immediate family of last year's American champion 2-year-old and recent GI Kentucky Derby favourite Essential Quality (Tapit) as well as last year's Japanese champion 3-year-old and Triple Crown winner Contrail (Jpn) (Deep Impact {Jpn}). Both of those are descendants of Contrive's daughter Folklore (Tiznow), who in her day was America's champion 2-year-old filly and the winner of two Grade Is. Amusing Plan has herself left behind Tiz Plan (Tiznow), a stakes winner in Korea, and the American listed-placed Street Moxie (Street Sense). She has a yearling full-brother to Filly Of Malta. Sales history: £2,500 yrl '20 TATSEP. Lifetime Record: 1-1-0-0. Chart and video.