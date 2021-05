What poor people and working people in Missouri need is a consultant. That’s where all the money is. In the past few weeks, let alone the past couple of years, Gov. Mike Parson has made his position clear: If you are poor, even if you work for a living, government money is not for you. He refused to expand Medicaid, even after voters added such a requirement to the Missouri Constitution. That leaves about 275,000 people who live under the federal poverty line without health care, unless a lawsuit filed last week to force Parson’s hand is successful.