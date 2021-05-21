newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lack of Transparency Reflects Poorly on the Game

By Jay Hovdey
Bloodhorse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are moments that cling to the memory like stubborn lint. One of them is set in the Santa Anita Park press box—can't recall the year— while eavesdropping on a conversation among bright people about listing racehorse medications in past performances and programs, specifically bute and Lasix. Lou Eilken, Santa Anita's racing secretary at the time, was adamantly opposed. His argument?

www.bloodhorse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Bob Baffert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Reasonable Care#Legal Process#Demands#Balance#Lasix#Kentucky Derby#Woodford Reserve#Khrc#Nbc Triple Crown#Espn#Santa Anita#Transparency#Context#Confidentiality End#Accurate Answers#Jurisdictional Interests#Perspective#Separate Fact#Specific Answers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sports101espn.com

New York Racing Association suspends Baffert

(NEW YORK) — The New York Racing Association has announced a temporary suspension for horse trainer Bob Baffert from Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack, and Saratoga Race Course. His horse Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, but a post-race test showed the horse tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance. Should...
New York City, NYTimes Union

NYRA suspends Baffert as Derby investigation continues

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert — a two-time winner of the Triple Crown — won't be allowed to run his horses at tracks run by the New York Racing Association effective immediately. That includes Saratoga Race Course. NYRA announced late Monday afternoon that it would not permit Baffert access...
PoliticsESPN

New York suspends Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe

Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test. Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Associations tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Medina Spirit Trainer Bob Baffert Can’t Enter Upcoming Belmont Stakes

The operator of the three largest racing tracks in New York state has temporarily suspended horse racing trainer Bob Baffert. The suspension issued by the New York Racing Association means he will be barred from entering the upcoming Belmont Stakes race. It comes after Baffert’s horse Medina Spirit tested positive for steroids following his Kentucky Derby win. Earlier this month, Baffert had reacted to news of the suspension erratically, blaming “cancel culture” and providing inconsistent explanations for the positive test. The suspension is a major blow to Baffert’s business, as neither he nor his assistants and horses will be allowed on racetracks owned by the association. The length of Baffert’s suspension is dependent on “information revealed during the course of the ongoing investigation in Kentucky,” said David O’Rourke, chief executive of the NYRA, referring to additional lab testing that Medina Spirit’s urine samples are currently undergoing.
New York City, NYelitesportsny.com

NYRA bans trainer Bob Baffert as Belmont Stakes approaches

Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert is currently banned from entering horses into any New York racetracks as the Belmont Stakes approaches. This year’s Triple Crown races are clouded by controversy in the wake of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test following the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is currently suspended by the NYRA from entering horses into races in New York.
SportsThe Guardian

Bob Baffert banned in New York following Medina Spirit’s failed drugs test

Bob Baffert has been handed a temporary suspension by the New York Racing Association, meaning the trainer may well miss out on next month’s Belmont Stakes, the final leg of US horse racing’s Triple Crown. The suspension comes after one of Baffert’s horses, Medina Spirit, failed a drugs test after...
Kentucky StateTODAY.com

Mike Tirico talks about what to expect at the Kentucky Derby this weekend

Score exclusive deals of up to 30% off bestselling gifts for Mother’s Day and enter our sweepstakes. The host of NBC’s coverage of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby this weekend, Mike Tirico, joins TODAY live from Churchill Downs with analysis of what to expect at this year’s Run for the Roses. With fans back in the stands, he says “this may be one of the first examples” of the country resuming activity after the pandemic.
New York City, NYJournal Review

New York suspends Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe

Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test. Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
PoliticsTimes Leader

New York suspends Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test. Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and...
New York City, NYdailyjournal.net

New York suspends Bob Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe

Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test. Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.