Deadline approaching in California for SBA Working Capital Loans due to drought
Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West recently reminded small nonfarm businesses in five California counties and a neighboring county in Nevada of the June 15, 2021, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary county that began Sept. 29, 2020.www.lassennews.com