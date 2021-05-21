newsbreak-logo
California State

Deadline approaching in California for SBA Working Capital Loans due to drought

By Staff
Lassen County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West recently reminded small nonfarm businesses in five California counties and a neighboring county in Nevada of the June 15, 2021, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary county that began Sept. 29, 2020.

