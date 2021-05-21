Mississippi State wins regional opener over Boston

STILLWATER, Okla. – Annie Willis and the Mississippi State softball team are advancing in the winner’s bracket.

No. 2-seed Mississippi State beat No. 3-seed Boston University, 3-1, in the first game of the Stillwater Regional. The Bulldogs (34-23) advance to play No. 1 seed Oklahoma State on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Boston will play Campbell in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m.

Willis allowed an early Boston run in the second inning, but settled down to pitch four consecutive scoreless innings to end her outing. She pitched six innings and allowed one run on eight hits. She struck out six Terriers.

Down 1-0, MSU tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on a Madisyn Kennedy RBI double, then scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings to push its lead to 3-1. Alyssa Loza pitched a perfect seventh inning to secure the win.